Potentially life-saving cancer medicine now available on prescription

Health Minister Greg Hunt visited Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre on Sunday to announce the listing of Hodgkin?s lymphoma medicine on the PBS.

A box of Keyruda, a medication used to treat Hodgkin?s lymphoma, is seen at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 18 April 2018 at 4:21pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A potentially life-saving cancer medicine that patients must self-fund at a cost of more than 200-thousand dollars, is being made available on prescription. The move brings down the cost to less than forty-dollars, every three weeks. It's one of five new drugs added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

