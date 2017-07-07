Part of the news from Manila, delivered by our correspondent Shirley Escalante.
Powerful earthquake hits Leyte in the Visayas!
Published 7 July 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 7 July 2017 at 1:17pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Strong earthquake hits Leyte in the Visayas, update in the number of deaths in the siege in Marawi City and denial of Pres Rodrigo Duterte about talking with terrorists. Image: Damaged commercial building in Leyte caused by earthquake (SBS)
