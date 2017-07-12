The Chin community credits a pre-Census text-message awareness campaign for their growth.
Pre-Census text blitz helps Chins top the growth chart
Published 12 July 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 13 July 2017 at 10:20am
By Abbie O'Brien
The latest Census data shows one community in Australia has increased more than four-fold over the past five years. Image: Members of Australia's Chin community meet for a church service in Melbourne (SBS)
