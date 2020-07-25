Pregnant women's smoking habits shows a drop over 20 years

HIGHLIGHTS
- Mothers aged under 25 from a lower socio economic background were more likely to smoke during pregnancy
- The research - published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology - found the number of women smoking during pregnancy in the state had more than halved in that time
the drop reflects the success of anti-smoking campaigns like plain packaging and mandatory health warnings
Smoking during pregnancy has been linked with several avoidable health outcomes, including miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, low infant weight and pre-term births.