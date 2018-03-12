SBS Filipino

Premier visits flooded North Queensland

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk meets Nigel and Belinda Strong outside their flood-affected house in Ingham in North Queensland, Sunday, March 11, 2018.

Source: AAP/Dan Peled

Published 12 March 2018 at 1:40pm, updated 12 March 2018 at 1:44pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Premier Palaszczuk visits flooded areas of North QLD; Financial grants and support now available to NQ residents affected by flooding; Traditional owners win case against QLD government and gold mine company; Horn announces Welterweight Championship fight; and  Brisbane-based Filipina wins Queensland Women in Leadership Award

