Preparing to serve

Published 23 June 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 23 June 2017 at 5:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Preparing volunteers to better serve and help those in need. Philippine Baptist Theological Seminary's Dr Armand Canoy is in Australia sharing his expertise to community volunteers and how they can become better servants to their communities.We speak to Dr Armand Canoy and Norminda Forteza of Australia Filipino Community Services

Image: Philippine Norminda Forteza of Australia Filipino Community Services and Baptist Theological Seminary's Dr Armand Canoy (SBS Filipinno)

 



