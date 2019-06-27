Preparing trainees to work in childcare, aged and disability care industry

ALSO READ or LISTEN TO
The courses being discussed in this interview aim at helping people who are interested in working in childcare, aged care and disability care industry. Marlon de Leon, of Westgate Community Iniatiatives Group or WCIG outlines the upcoming courses in July for people who are interested in working in childcare, aged care and disability care industry. The courses being offered are Certificate III in Individual support in Aged Care and disability Care and Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care or Child Care Course.
