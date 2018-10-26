President Duterte moves Customs chief Lapena to TESDA

SBS Filipino

file photo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with former Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images

Published 26 October 2018 at 4:57pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 5:23pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
President Rodrigo Duterte transferred Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena to the government agency Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and appoints a retired military official General Guerrero as Bureau of Customs Chief. Meanwhile, the Senate has made recommendations to help rid the embattled agency of corruption.

