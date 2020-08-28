SBS Filipino

President Duterte promises to restore credibility of Philhealth

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque assures the public that President R Duterte is healthy and capable of fulfilling his duties to the country Source: Arnel de Jesus, Executive Vice President at Chief Operating Officer ng PhilHealth

Published 28 August 2020 at 5:32pm
By Shirley Escalante
Arnel de Jesus, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for PhilHealth has be assigned Officer in Charge

Highlights
  • The Ombudsman has placed 13 PhilHealth officials under preventive suspension
  • Employees have asked to pick a leader who has integrity and is dedicated to serving the country
  • PhilHealth CEO and President Ricardo Morales resigned to undergo treatment for Lymphoma
President Duterte says he wants to restore public trust in PhilHealth

 

 

Security in Jolo, Sulu has been tightened after the bomb blasts earlier in the week

 

