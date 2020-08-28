President Duterte promises to restore credibility of Philhealth

Available in other languages

Highlights The Ombudsman has placed 13 PhilHealth officials under preventive suspension

Employees have asked to pick a leader who has integrity and is dedicated to serving the country

PhilHealth CEO and President Ricardo Morales resigned to undergo treatment for Lymphoma

President Duterte says he wants to restore public trust in PhilHealth

















Security in Jolo, Sulu has been tightened after the bomb blasts earlier in the week











