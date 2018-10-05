SBS Filipino

President Duterte says he will not hide health condition from the public

President Duterte says he will be upfront with his health condition

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is the oldest to be elected to the post at the age of 73 Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 5 October 2018 at 5:11pm, updated 5 October 2018 at 5:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
President Rodrigo R Duterte confirmed he was at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City for some medical tests and said he would be upfront about his health if he is dealing with something serious. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the chief executive’s health condition, unless life-threatening, must be treated as confidential.

