President Duterte to launch the Malasakit Center in Cebu

And other news from the Visayas region.
President Rodrigo Duterte presiding over the 22nd Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañang Palace on February 5, 2018 Source: Presidential Communications Office
Published 6 February 2018 at 12:24pm, updated 6 February 2018 at 12:31pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
News from the Visayas: President Rodrigo Duterte will attend the launching of the marker for the Malasakit Centre in Cebu City, a one-stop-shop for health assistance under the government's health program.
