President Duterte to launch the Malasakit Center in Cebu

President Rodrigo Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte presiding over the 22nd Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañang Palace on February 5, 2018 Source: Presidential Communications Office

Published 6 February 2018 at 12:24pm, updated 6 February 2018 at 12:31pm
By Nick Melgar
News from the Visayas: President Rodrigo Duterte will attend the launching of the marker for the Malasakit Centre in Cebu City, a one-stop-shop for health assistance under the government's health program.

And other news from the Visayas region. 

