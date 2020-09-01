President Duterte visits Jolo, Sulu to condole with the victims of the suicide bombing

President Rodrigo Duterte leads the candle-lighting and the offering of flowers at the blast site at Barangay Walled City in Jolo, Sulu on August 30, 2020. Source: PCOO
Published 1 September 2020 at 1:02pm, updated 1 September 2020 at 4:48pm
By Via Castillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Rodrigo Duterte visits Jolo, Sulu a week after the twin explosions, that killed at least 14 people. Some parts of the Mindanao region are still on red alert status after the terror attack.
