SBS Filipino

President Duterte visits Jolo, Sulu to condole with the victims of the suicide bombing

SBS Filipino

jolo bombing, duterte, mindanao news

President Rodrigo Duterte leads the candle-lighting and the offering of flowers at the blast site at Barangay Walled City in Jolo, Sulu on August 30, 2020. Source: PCOO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 September 2020 at 1:02pm, updated 1 September 2020 at 4:48pm
By Via Castillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

President Rodrigo Duterte visits Jolo, Sulu a week after the twin explosions, that killed at least 14 people. Some parts of the Mindanao region are still on red alert status after the terror attack.

Published 1 September 2020 at 1:02pm, updated 1 September 2020 at 4:48pm
By Via Castillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom