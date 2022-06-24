President-elect Marcos Jr's economic team preparing next steps

SBS Filipino

President elect Marcos says like the Duterte administration, he has no plans of scrapping excise tax in petroleum products Source: ACE MORANDANTE/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO/PCOO

Published 24 June 2022 at 2:48pm, updated 24 June 2022 at 4:06pm
By Shirley Escalante
President-elect Marcos Jr's economic team is looking into the next steps that will protect the country from a looming food crisis and the effects of the continued oil price increase.

Highlights
  • Marcos administration is not interested in removing excise tax on petroleum products.
  • Incoming VP and DepEd Secretary will be re-assessing the country's K-12 program.
  • President-elect Marcos is continuously selecting individuals who will serve under his Cabinet for the next 6 years.
Listen to the audio



Among the first steps to be considered is extending support and assistance to sectors heavily affected by the oil price increase

