Highlights Marcos administration is not interested in removing excise tax on petroleum products.

Incoming VP and DepEd Secretary will be re-assessing the country's K-12 program.

President-elect Marcos is continuously selecting individuals who will serve under his Cabinet for the next 6 years.

Listen to the audio





LISTEN TO President-elect Marcos Jr's economic team preparing next steps SBS Filipino 24/06/2022 09:42 Play





Among the first steps to be considered is extending support and assistance to sectors heavily affected by the oil price increase





Advertisement

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.