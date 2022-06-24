Highlights
- Marcos administration is not interested in removing excise tax on petroleum products.
- Incoming VP and DepEd Secretary will be re-assessing the country's K-12 program.
- President-elect Marcos is continuously selecting individuals who will serve under his Cabinet for the next 6 years.
President-elect Marcos Jr's economic team preparing next steps
SBS Filipino
24/06/202209:42
Among the first steps to be considered is extending support and assistance to sectors heavily affected by the oil price increase
