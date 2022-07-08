SBS Filipino

President Marcos begins term with economic measures

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. gestures as he addresses reporters during a press briefing at the Heroes Hall in Malacaang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He met the press following the first meeting of his Cabinet.

"The government’s Libreng Sakay program will also continue but only for the students as they go back to school this September" President F Marcos Jr. Source: ROBINSON NIÑAL/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO/PCOO

Published 8 July 2022 at 3:17pm
By Shirley Escalante
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr begins his term with around three million unemployed Filipinos.

Highlights
  • The government will extend its support to the transport sector through fuel subsidies and free public transport for students
  • The Sandigangbayan has postponed the hearing of the civil forfeiture case against former First Lady Imelda Marcos and her children
  • The DOH says despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country the situation remains manageable and low risk
The unemployment rate is related to the slowing down of the agriculture sector and the increased participation rate in the labor force last May

 

