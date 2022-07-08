President Marcos begins term with economic measures

Highlights
- The government will extend its support to the transport sector through fuel subsidies and free public transport for students
- The Sandigangbayan has postponed the hearing of the civil forfeiture case against former First Lady Imelda Marcos and her children
- The DOH says despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country the situation remains manageable and low risk
The unemployment rate is related to the slowing down of the agriculture sector and the increased participation rate in the labor force last May
