President to unveil roadmap to recovery at the SONA 2020

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will be at the Batasang Pambansa for his 5th SONA Source: ROBINSON NIAL JR./ PCOO

Published 24 July 2020 at 1:42pm, updated 24 July 2020 at 1:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

President Rordigo Duterte is set to unveil the roadmap to recovery during his fifth State Of the Nation Address (SONA).

Highlights
  • Fifteen cabinet members and 50 lawmakers will personally attend.
  • The country's roadmap to recovery will be the first on the agenda.
  • Permit to protest rallies were granted on the day provided health protocols are observed and will only take place for a limited time.
Due to health regulations, only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the event at the Batasang Pambansa.

Before entering the Batasang Pambansa, everyone is required to undergo a COVID-19 swab test.

