President to unveil roadmap to recovery at the SONA 2020

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights Fifteen cabinet members and 50 lawmakers will personally attend.

The country's roadmap to recovery will be the first on the agenda.

Permit to protest rallies were granted on the day provided health protocols are observed and will only take place for a limited time.

Due to health regulations, only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the event at the Batasang Pambansa.





Before entering the Batasang Pambansa, everyone is required to undergo a COVID-19 swab test.





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily