President to unveil roadmap to recovery at the SONA 2020

Highlights
- Fifteen cabinet members and 50 lawmakers will personally attend.
- The country's roadmap to recovery will be the first on the agenda.
- Permit to protest rallies were granted on the day provided health protocols are observed and will only take place for a limited time.
Due to health regulations, only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the event at the Batasang Pambansa.
Before entering the Batasang Pambansa, everyone is required to undergo a COVID-19 swab test.
