Presidential Communications Operations Office in PH established communication centers in typhoon-hit Siargao

Typhoon Rai hit areas in the Philippines is appealing for help

A communication center is established in Siargao to reach out to these areas and allow government media to report the situation on the ground Source: PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar

Published 23 December 2021 at 4:25pm, updated 23 December 2021 at 5:46pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
PCOO has set up a Laging Handa Communication Center to help typhoon victims locate their loved ones who went missing or cannot be reached in areas that were severely affected by Typhoon Rai.

Highlights
  • Phone and internet services are not available in most areas hit by Typhoon Odette (Rai) since December 16.
  • A communication center is established to reach out to these areas and allow government media to report the situation on the ground.
  • President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity in areas battered by Typhoon Odette (Rai)
Days after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, (International name Rai), Presidential Communications Operations Office(PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said electricity and communication remain difficult in Visayas and Mindanao region.

Secretary Andanar and his crew went to Siargao, one of the areas badly hit by Super Typhoon Odette to assist affected individuals and families.

The team put up a satellite internet courtesy of the PCOO Laging Handa Crisis Communication at the Sayak Airport to complement the existing SAT Telecoms of the OCD and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) allowing PCOO, PTV, PNA, IBC, RTVM and Radyo Pilipinas to broadcast LIVE continuously.

Stranded individuals can also broadcast their status at the Laging Handa Panawagan Center at the Sayak Airport .

