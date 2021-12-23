Presidential Communications Operations Office in PH established communication centers in typhoon-hit Siargao

Highlights Phone and internet services are not available in most areas hit by Typhoon Odette (Rai) since December 16.

A communication center is established to reach out to these areas and allow government media to report the situation on the ground.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity in areas battered by Typhoon Odette (Rai)

Days after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, (International name Rai), Presidential Communications Operations Office(PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said electricity and communication remain difficult in Visayas and Mindanao region.





Secretary Andanar and his crew went to Siargao, one of the areas badly hit by Super Typhoon Odette to assist affected individuals and families.





The team put up a satellite internet courtesy of the PCOO Laging Handa Crisis Communication at the Sayak Airport to complement the existing SAT Telecoms of the OCD and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) allowing PCOO, PTV, PNA, IBC, RTVM and Radyo Pilipinas to broadcast LIVE continuously.



