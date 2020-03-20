SBS Filipino

Pressure mounts on Australian government to close schools

SBS Filipino

Infectious disease expert calls for Australian schools to reopen for term two

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 March 2020 at 3:20pm, updated 22 March 2020 at 1:01pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the United Kingdom moves to close schools, there is pressure mounting on the Australian government to do the same. But for now it says students should remain in school and their parents at work. However, some private schools are moving to online lessons

Published 20 March 2020 at 3:20pm, updated 22 March 2020 at 1:01pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom