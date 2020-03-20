Pressure mounts on Australian government to close schools

Source: AAP
Published 20 March 2020
As the United Kingdom moves to close schools, there is pressure mounting on the Australian government to do the same. But for now it says students should remain in school and their parents at work. However, some private schools are moving to online lessons
