Pressure tightens on essential workers in rental market

KEY POINTS
- Anglicare Australia has looked at nearly 46,000 properties available for rent at one time across the country, finding that many essential workers cannot afford to live in the communities their jobs are supposed to serve.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been facing pressure to strike a deal with the states on rent controls, with the Greens arguing Australians could have saved billions of dollars if regulations were rolled out 12 months ago.
- Worsening rental stress on tenants is expected to be featured heavily at the national cabinet meeting on Wednesday.