Presumptive President Bongbong Marcos thanks overseas voters in Australia

Presumptive President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr meets supporters in Melbourne

Presumptive President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr meets supporters in Melbourne

Published 19 May 2022 at 12:49pm, updated 20 May 2022 at 8:24pm
By TJ Correa
Mr Marcos meets his supporters waiting outside the Melbourne apartment where he has been staying.

Highlights
  • Presumptive President Bongbong Marcos Jr is with his family in Melbourne for a 'private trip' as his son is eyeing Australia to study.
  • There is no confirmation that Mr Marcos will meet with PM Scott Morrison but Marcos's camp said they already talked over the phone.
  • Aside from supporters, some groups gathered to protest Marcos family's visit to Australia.
Pagbisita ni presumptive President Bongbong Marcos sa Australya, sinalubong ng mga taga-suporta at mga nagprotesta

19/05/202205:34


