Presumptive President Bongbong Marcos thanks overseas voters in Australia

Highlights
- Presumptive President Bongbong Marcos Jr is with his family in Melbourne for a 'private trip' as his son is eyeing Australia to study.
- There is no confirmation that Mr Marcos will meet with PM Scott Morrison but Marcos's camp said they already talked over the phone.
- Aside from supporters, some groups gathered to protest Marcos family's visit to Australia.
Listen to the audio:
LISTEN TO
Pagbisita ni presumptive President Bongbong Marcos sa Australya, sinalubong ng mga taga-suporta at mga nagprotesta
SBS Filipino
19/05/202205:34
Advertisement