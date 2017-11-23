SBS Filipino

Preventing family violence in migrant communities

SBS Filipino

Woman by the window

Image: Woman by the window Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 November 2017 at 12:24pm, updated 23 November 2017 at 12:26pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One in three women has experienced physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. Image: Woman by the window (Getty images)

Published 23 November 2017 at 12:24pm, updated 23 November 2017 at 12:26pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Family violence can affect anybody, but migrant women face additional barriers when they need to get help.

Audrey Bourguet finds out more.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul