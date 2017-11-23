Preventing family violence in migrant communities

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Preventing family violence in migrant communitiesPlay07:05SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Image: Woman by the window Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.24MB)Published 23 November 2017 at 12:24pm, updated 23 November 2017 at 12:26pmBy Audrey BourgetPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages One in three women has experienced physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. Image: Woman by the window (Getty images)Published 23 November 2017 at 12:24pm, updated 23 November 2017 at 12:26pmBy Audrey BourgetPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesFamily violence can affect anybody, but migrant women face additional barriers when they need to get help.Audrey Bourguet finds out more.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul