Pride Shabbat celebrates the Jewish LGBTQI community

The event encourages equality and diversity in the Jewish community, and for the first time, the congregation will participate in the state's annual Pride March.
Published 4 February 2017 at 11:16am, updated 4 February 2017 at 11:18am
Source: SBS
A Jewish congregation has held a Pride Shabbat as part of Victoria's Midsumma Festival, to celebrate members of the L-G-B-T-Q-I community. Image: Rainbow flags fly (AAP)
