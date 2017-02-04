SBS Filipino

Pride Shabbat celebrates the Jewish LGBTQI community

Published 4 February 2017
A Jewish congregation has held a Pride Shabbat as part of Victoria's Midsumma Festival, to celebrate members of the L-G-B-T-Q-I community. Image: Rainbow flags fly (AAP)

The event encourages equality and diversity in the Jewish community, and for the first time, the congregation will participate in the state's annual Pride March.

