Priests in training face difficult time for Catholic Church

With another three years to go, the training they receive could be influenced by the royal commission into child sexual abuse, which will hand down its findings this year. (December)
Published 8 April 2017 at 9:01am, updated 8 April 2017 at 9:07am
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two years ago, SBS spoke with a group of young men as they began their journey to the priesthood as first-year students at a seminary in Melbourne. Image: Trainee priests at a church service (SBS)
Published 8 April 2017 at 9:01am, updated 8 April 2017 at 9:07am
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share