SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts to deadly attack in Bourke Street in Melbourne

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts to Bourke Street attack

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 November 2018 at 1:18pm, updated 13 November 2018 at 9:15am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Politicians on all sides have condemned Friday's terror attack in Melbourne's CBD. Members of the Australian African community have also come forward - denouncing the deadly incident - and calling for unity.

Published 12 November 2018 at 1:18pm, updated 13 November 2018 at 9:15am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom