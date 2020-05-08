SBS Filipino

Prison inmates in WA make desks for children home-schooling during COVID-19 pandemic

SBS Filipino

Getty Images/KongDing Chek

Prison inmates in Western Australia made school desks to donate to families during COVID-19 pandemic Source: Getty Images/KongDing Chek

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2020 at 4:17pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prison inmates in Western Australia made 100 school desks to donate to families that don’t have workstations for children homeschooling during COVID-19 pandemic.

Published 8 May 2020 at 4:17pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom