Prison inmates in WA make desks for children home-schooling during COVID-19 pandemic

Prison inmates in Western Australia made school desks to donate to families during COVID-19 pandemic Source: Getty Images/KongDing Chek
Published 8 May 2020 at 4:17pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prison inmates in Western Australia made 100 school desks to donate to families that don’t have workstations for children homeschooling during COVID-19 pandemic.
