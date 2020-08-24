SBS Filipino

Private gatherings in QLD limited to 10 attendees in restricted areas

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Source: AAP

Published 24 August 2020 at 1:27pm, updated 24 August 2020 at 5:43pm
By Joan Panopio
Available in other languages

The number of visitors for in-house celebrations has been restricted to ten. This is applicable to "restricted and not hotspot areas" such as Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic rim, Lockyer valley, Moreton bay and Redlands. This comes as the state's total Covid- 19 active cases has reached 18. Listen in.

Available in other languages
