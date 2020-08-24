Private gatherings in QLD limited to 10 attendees in restricted areas

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Source: AAP
By Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The number of visitors for in-house celebrations has been restricted to ten. This is applicable to "restricted and not hotspot areas" such as Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic rim, Lockyer valley, Moreton bay and Redlands. This comes as the state's total Covid- 19 active cases has reached 18. Listen in.
