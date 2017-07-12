For the first time, Corrective Services New South Wales will send in a team led by a governor from the public sector to monitor the prison's operations.
Private prison under review after prisoner video of drugs, weapons
Published 12 July 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 12 July 2017 at 2:50pm
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A private prison in Sydney is under government review after an inmate filmed himself with drugs and weapons, using a phone he says was smuggled to him by guards.
