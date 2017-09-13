SBS Filipino

Private-Public partnership supporting those affected in Marawi

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_747374.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 September 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 13 September 2017 at 5:29pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A group of business people in the Philippines have come together to support the growth of micro entrepreneurs in the country. Go Negosyo, a private sector foundation has also set up assistance to help communities in affected by conflict. They have partnered with the public and private sector to assist local residents and families of soldiers affected by the crisis in Marawi . Go Negosyos Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar tells us more

Published 13 September 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 13 September 2017 at 5:29pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Agri Training for IDP families at Brgy Bito Buadi Itowa Lanao del Sur with 285 evacuee families from Marawi City (G.Hontiveros-Malvar)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul