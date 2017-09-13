Private-Public partnership supporting those affected in Marawi

Image: Agri Training for IDP families at Brgy Bito Buadi Itowa Lanao del Sur with 285 evacuee families from Marawi City (G.Hontiveros-Malvar)
Published 13 September 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 13 September 2017 at 5:29pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A group of business people in the Philippines have come together to support the growth of micro entrepreneurs in the country. Go Negosyo, a private sector foundation has also set up assistance to help communities in affected by conflict. They have partnered with the public and private sector to assist local residents and families of soldiers affected by the crisis in Marawi . Go Negosyos Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar tells us more
