Problem eating behaviour now hitting young and often

social media study suggests influences attitude towards eating

Instagram and snapshot are said to be the most influential in young adults Source: SBS

Published 31 October 2018 at 5:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:43pm
By Abby Dinham, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

A new study shows high numbers of teenagers have negative thoughts about weight gain and are taking rather dramatic action to control it. Analysts say they are concerned problematic eating behaviours at a young age are increasingly leading to eating disorders years later.

