Program aims to tackle potential employment discrimination against NESB Australians

Published 23 May 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 2:24pm
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Unconscious bias has been named as one of the reasons Australians of non-English speaking backgrounds may miss out on employment opportunities. Image: Victorias Multicultural Affairs Minister Robin Scott. (AAP)

A new government-backed pilot program in Victoria aims to address potential discrimination by having some personal details removed from the application process.

 

 

 

