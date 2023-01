'Project Be Heard' aims to bring awareness that music can be a powerful tool to help change children's lives.











This project aims raise money to fund film clip with an aim to inspire more children to not be afraid to be expressive and sing out. It also aims to fund a child's place in a 10-week KidsXpress Therapy Program.











For more info on this project, go to: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/project-be-heard--3#/