Promoting and preserving the Filipino culture

Sandok Productions created Pamana Australia; George Gregorio (right in grey jacket)

Sandok Productions created Pamana Australia; George Gregorio (right in grey jacket)

Published 26 March 2017 at 1:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

PAMANA, heritage. Efforts to ensure that second generation Filipino Australians and future generations keep their Filipino traditions and values alive. A group of Filipinos in Melbourne are working tirelessly to complete the works of various Filipinos in Australia not only for the Filipino community but for multicultural Australia Photo: Sandok Productions created Pamana Australia to ensure that we are able to keep our Filipino culture and traditions for future generations, George Gregorio (right in grey jacket) (Gregorio Images)

George Gregorio one of the founders of Pamana Australia tells us more.

