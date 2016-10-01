SBS Filipino

Promoting local Filipino talents and everthing great about being a Filipino

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_563369.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 5 October 2016 at 1:34pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Promoting local Filipino talents and everthing great about being a Filipino is what Sandok's lunchtime gathering aims to do. Photo: Sandok Team (from left) George Gregorio, Susan Rodriguez and CJ Tamale (Sandok Productions)

Published 1 October 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 5 October 2016 at 1:34pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sandok Production's George Gregorio tells us more about the first of series of lunchtime performances promoting Filipino talents and cuisine.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January