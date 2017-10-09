SBS Filipino

Property developers banned from donating to state and local governments

Published 9 October 2017 at 2:28pm, updated 9 October 2017 at 2:39pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the Sunshine state by Celeste Macintosh.

News include: Property developers banned from donating to state and local governments; Thousands join Stop Adani protest in Queensland; LNP boasts Brisbane Metro project; Labour slams back with health sector development (includes an edited audio grabbed from press brief on Team Quirk Facebook page ; Pinay linked to Vegas massacre (very short and based from SMH article); MOSAIC - includes phone interview with MDA Chair Peter. It needs some work as it sounds very muffled at the moment. I'm sure your team can do a better job.

