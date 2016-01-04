SBS Filipino

Property Market Expected to Cool Some in 2016

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_464068.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2016 at 1:41pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Growth in Australia's property market in 2016 is expected to be significantly more subdued than it was the last 12 months. Image: Waiting on a house auction (AAP)

Published 4 January 2016 at 1:41pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
That would be a relief for buyers trying to enter the market, but where will the new year's hotspots be?

 

Let us take a look.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January