Proposed citizenship test unnerving some migrants

From plans for a tougher language test to longer waiting times before they can apply for citizenship, many permanent residents say they are left in a state of uncertainty.
Published 19 September 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 8:50am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government's proposed crackdown on citizenship laws may still be in question, but, in the meantime, so is the future of Australia's permanent residents. Image: The Najam family -- Najam, Zunera and Jasim (SBS)
Published 19 September 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 8:50am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share