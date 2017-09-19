SBS Filipino

Proposed citizenship test unnerving some migrants

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_750264.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 8:50am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government's proposed crackdown on citizenship laws may still be in question, but, in the meantime, so is the future of Australia's permanent residents. Image: The Najam family -- Najam, Zunera and Jasim (SBS)

Published 19 September 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 8:50am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From plans for a tougher language test to longer waiting times before they can apply for citizenship, many permanent residents say they are left in a state of uncertainty.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul