Proposed Food Labelling from the Eyes of Health Rating System Pioneer

site_197_Filipino_479651.JPG

Published 14 March 2016 at 1:51pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The government is proposing a new Country of Origin Label (COOL) system to deliver clearer and more consistent country of origin food labels without imposing excessive cost on industry. Image: industry.gov.au

Monster Health Food Co was the first company in Australia to roll out the Health Star Rating front of pack labelling scheme across its range of products in 2014. Co-owner Trevor Lauman shares his thought on the proposed COOL system changes to Louie Tolentino

