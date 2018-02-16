SBS Filipino

Proposed legislation leaves migrant groups alarmed

Canberra, Thursday, February 8, 2018

Australian Social Services Minister Dan Tehan speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House . Source: AAP

Migrant-community groups say they are alarmed by proposed new laws which would make migrants wait longer to be eligible for welfare payments. The Federal Government has introduced legislation to parliament calling for an additional year of residency to access benefits.

Published 16 February 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 16 February 2018 at 4:57pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
