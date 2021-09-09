SBS Filipino

Protecting our children from abuse and harm

early childhood development

Published 9 September 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 10 September 2021 at 4:21pm
By Maridel Martinez
Parents are encouraged to educate their young children about consent and appropriate the body parts with the correct anatomical language

Research reveals that many parents do not teach their children about consent until they begin  primary school. 

Highlights


  • It is important to teach our children the correct anatomical language
  • Childrena ged 0-4 years are most vulnerable to child abuse or neglect
  • September 5 - 11 is 
    National Child Protection Week 
 "It is important we teach our children the correct anatomical language, this will help them when confiding to other people like their teacher about their concerns. It will help in sending a clear message."    Thomas McIntyre, 
Act for Kids


 

