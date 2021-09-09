Protecting our children from abuse and harm

Research reveals that many parents do not teach their children about consent until they begin primary school.
Highlights
Advertisement
- It is important to teach our children the correct anatomical language
- Childrena ged 0-4 years are most vulnerable to child abuse or neglect
- September 5 - 11 is
"It is important we teach our children the correct anatomical language, this will help them when confiding to other people like their teacher about their concerns. It will help in sending a clear message." Thomas McIntyre,
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories