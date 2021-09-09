Protecting our children from abuse and harm

Research reveals that many parents do not teach their children about consent until they begin primary school.





Highlights







It is important to teach our children the correct anatomical language

Childrena ged 0-4 years are most vulnerable to child abuse or neglect

September 5 - 11 is National Child Protection Week

"It is important we teach our children the correct anatomical language, this will help them when confiding to other people like their teacher about their concerns. It will help in sending a clear message." Thomas McIntyre, Act for Kids











