Protest against privatization of disability services

Published 12 October 2016 at 4:26pm, updated 13 October 2016 at 7:15am
By Maridel Martinez
SBS
The Andrews Government is planning to privatise public sector disability services provided by the Department of Health and Human Services. Workers gathered last Monday, 10 October to protest this move. Filipino Aaron Enares is one of the many workers who joined the protest in Werribee, Victoria. He tells us why he is against the privatization.

Image: Protest on 10 October, Werribee, Victoria (C Rivera, SBS Filipino)

