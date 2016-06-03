SBS Filipino

Protest versus plans of Libingan ng mga Bayani burial for FM

site_197_Filipino_502755.JPG

Published 3 June 2016 at 3:31pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 3:43pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A group of Filipinos have started an online protest against President elect Rodriogo Dutertes plans to allow former President Ferdinand Marcos burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani Zena Bernardo tells us why the Filipinos should unite and make sure former dictator is not given the honour. Image: Zena Bernardo (suplied)

