Protesters accuse Uber Eats of being a wage cheat

Delivery driver Leo speaking to the media in Sydney

Delivery driver Leo speaking to the media in Sydney Source: SBS

Published 16 May 2019 at 9:00am, updated 16 May 2019 at 9:05am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Uber food delivery riders and drivers say they're owed millions of dollars in unpaid wages and other entitlements. They've held a protest at the company's Australian headquarters demanding it pay what they say it owes.

