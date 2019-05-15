Protesters accuse Uber Eats of being a wage cheat

Delivery driver Leo speaking to the media in Sydney Source: SBS
Published 16 May 2019 at 9:00am, updated 16 May 2019 at 9:05am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Uber food delivery riders and drivers say they're owed millions of dollars in unpaid wages and other entitlements. They've held a protest at the company's Australian headquarters demanding it pay what they say it owes.
Published 16 May 2019 at 9:00am, updated 16 May 2019 at 9:05am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share