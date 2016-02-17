Protesters Call for Asylum Seeker Baby to Stay in Australia

A High Court ruling earlier this month validated the legality of the nation's off-shore detention regime and paved the way for the group, intended by the government to remain in Australia temporarily, to be deported back to the island.
Published 18 February 2016 at 10:21am
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Protesters are intensifying their calls for a hospitalised asylum seeker baby to stay in Australia, amid fears she and 266 others will be returned to immigration detention on Nauru. Image: Schoolchildren hold up pictures of Australian-born asylum seeker babies facing deportation to Nauru during a special service at St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne (SBS)
