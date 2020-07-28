Protesters vow to march despite ban

Black Lives Matters supporters outside the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney, Thursday, 23 July 2020. Source: AAP
Published 28 July 2020 at 11:47am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:09pm
By Cassandra Bain, Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Black Lives Matter protesters say they'll fight a ruling prohibiting a rally in Sydney.
Published 28 July 2020 at 11:47am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:09pm
By Cassandra Bain, Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share