SBS Filipino

Protesters vow to march despite ban

SBS Filipino

Black Lives Matters supporters outside the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney, Thursday, 23 July 2020.

Black Lives Matters supporters outside the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney, Thursday, 23 July 2020. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 July 2020 at 11:47am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:09pm
By Cassandra Bain, Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Black Lives Matter protesters say they'll fight a ruling prohibiting a rally in Sydney.

Published 28 July 2020 at 11:47am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:09pm
By Cassandra Bain, Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom