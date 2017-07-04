They say the Australian Citizenship Amendment Bill before parliament is discriminatory and will stop many permanent residents from ever becoming citizens of the country.
Protests Against Government Visa overhaul
Published 4 July 2017 at 4:06pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Protesters have taken to the streets against the Federal Government's overhaul of migrant settlement and work visa requirements. Image: The Australian flag (AAP)
Published 4 July 2017 at 4:06pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share