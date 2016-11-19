SBS Filipino

Protests against Marcos' burial reach Melbourne

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_588907.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 21 November 2016 at 8:28am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Like everyone else, community leader Melba Marginson was suprised to learn about the sudden burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. And she is quick to express her dismay over the incident. Image: Malba Marginson, named as one of Australia's most influential women in 2014 (file photo, VIRWC)

Published 19 November 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 21 November 2016 at 8:28am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Marginson, executive director of the Victorian Immigrant and Refugee Women's Coalition, has organised a rally tomorrow to show their protest.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels