Protests against Marcos' burial reach Melbourne

Marginson, executive director of the Victorian Immigrant and Refugee Women's Coalition, has organised a rally tomorrow to show their protest.
Published 19 November 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 21 November 2016 at 8:28am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Like everyone else, community leader Melba Marginson was suprised to learn about the sudden burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. And she is quick to express her dismay over the incident. Image: Malba Marginson, named as one of Australia's most influential women in 2014 (file photo, VIRWC)
