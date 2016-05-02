SBS Filipino

Protests and rallies mark May Day

SBS Filipino

French riot police clashes with protesters on Place de la Republique

French riot police clashes with protesters on Place de la Republique Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 May 2016 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Andrea Nierhoff, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Workers around the world have celebrated the annual May Day holiday. Image: French riot police clashes with protesters on Place de la Republique (AAP)

Published 2 May 2016 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Andrea Nierhoff, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The day is used by many countries to rally in support of workers' rights.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January