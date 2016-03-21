SBS Filipino

Protests Call for Asylum Seekers Bound for Offshore Detention to Stay in Australia

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_481209.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 March 2016 at 1:51pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thousands have rallied across the nation calling for asylum seekers bound for offshore detention to be allowed to stay in Australia. Image: Protesters rally in Sydney as part of a national campaign calling for asylum seekers to be allowed to remain in Australia (AAP)

Published 21 March 2016 at 1:51pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Across major cities and large regional centres, thousands turned out with a clear message for the Turnbull government.



 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January