Protests worldwide following the Trump inauguration

Thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump

Thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump

Published 22 January 2017 at 10:16am
By Sonja Heydeman
Available in other languages

Protesters across Australia have taken to the streets in their thousands to march against the 45th President of the United States.

Demonstrations have followed across the globe following the swearing in of Donald Trump.

