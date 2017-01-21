Protests worldwide following the Trump inauguration

Demonstrations have followed across the globe following the swearing in of Donald Trump.
Thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
Published 22 January 2017 at 10:16am
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
Protesters across Australia have taken to the streets in their thousands to march against the 45th President of the United States. Image: Thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
