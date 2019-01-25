Proud Australian, takes pride in serving his country: Major Tom Baena

SBS Filipino

Major Tom Baena, President of City of Blacktown RSL Sub Branch Source: Blacktown RSL - Sadarka CC BY 3.0

Published 25 January 2019 at 1:28pm, updated 25 January 2019 at 4:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Major Tom Baena, who is also a lawyer and migration agent, takes pride on being an Australian and vowed to "continue to serve his country to the best of his ability."

Published 25 January 2019 at 1:28pm, updated 25 January 2019 at 4:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
"After we have applied for citizenship, Australia Day became much more meaningful - it meant you can celebrate it in a country where you actually belong," describes Blacktown RSL sub-branch President Tom Baena of the significance of Australia Day after having sworn as an Australian citizen in mid-1980s.

 

