Proud Australian, takes pride in serving his country: Major Tom Baena

"After we have applied for citizenship, Australia Day became much more meaningful - it meant you can celebrate it in a country where you actually belong," describes Blacktown RSL sub-branch President Tom Baena of the significance of Australia Day after having sworn as an Australian citizen in mid-1980s.
Major Tom Baena, President of City of Blacktown RSL Sub Branch Source: Blacktown RSL - Sadarka CC BY 3.0
Published 25 January 2019 at 1:28pm, updated 25 January 2019 at 4:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Major Tom Baena, who is also a lawyer and migration agent, takes pride on being an Australian and vowed to "continue to serve his country to the best of his ability."
Published 25 January 2019 at 1:28pm, updated 25 January 2019 at 4:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share