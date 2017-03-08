Proximity: Six Filipino artists explore our relationships to a place and space

Image: Nomar Miano, Soika Vomiter , Ivy Marie Apa, Alfred Marasigan (SBS Filipino)
Nomar Miano, Soika Vomiter , Ivy Marie Apa, Alfred Marasigan Source: SBS Filipino
Published 8 March 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 15 March 2017 at 12:53pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Filipino artists based in Manila and Cebu travel to Melbourne's Abbotsford Convent and explore relationships to a place and space. The exhibit runs from March 8 to April 2 at the c3 contemporary art space
Published 8 March 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 15 March 2017 at 12:53pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share