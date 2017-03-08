SBS Filipino

Proximity: Six Filipino artists explore our relationships to a place and space

SBS Filipino

Yes

Nomar Miano, Soika Vomiter , Ivy Marie Apa, Alfred Marasigan Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 March 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 15 March 2017 at 12:53pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino artists based in Manila and Cebu travel to Melbourne's Abbotsford Convent and explore relationships to a place and space. The exhibit runs from March 8 to April 2 at the c3 contemporary art space

Published 8 March 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 15 March 2017 at 12:53pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages


Image: Nomar Miano, Soika Vomiter , Ivy Marie Apa, Alfred Marasigan (SBS Filipino)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul